2013 Audi S5 Cabriolet, a Sexy Audi Convertible ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Audi S5 Convertible comes with a 6 CYLINDER 3 LITRE ENGINE that puts out 333 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE ROOF, and an AMAZING SOUNDING BANG AND OLUFSEN STEREO SYSTEM. GREAT RELIABILILTY RATING:4.5/5 from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATE ! CLEAN CAR FAX ! Driving aids include: ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY SENSORS, and BLIND SPOT DETECTION. Comes complete with power locks power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
