2013 Audi S5

2dr Conv Auto Premium-CLEAN CARFAX-NAVI

2013 Audi S5

2dr Conv Auto Premium-CLEAN CARFAX-NAVI

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881171
  • VIN: WAULGBFH7DN010306
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2013 Audi S5 Cabriolet, a Sexy Audi Convertible ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Audi S5 Convertible comes with a 6 CYLINDER 3 LITRE ENGINE that puts out 333 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE ROOF, and an AMAZING SOUNDING BANG AND OLUFSEN STEREO SYSTEM. GREAT RELIABILILTY RATING:4.5/5 from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATE ! CLEAN CAR FAX ! Driving aids include: ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY SENSORS, and BLIND SPOT DETECTION. Comes complete with power locks power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

