2013 Audi S5

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
AS-IS - 6SPD|NAVI|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BANG&OLUFSEN

AS-IS - 6SPD|NAVI|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BANG&OLUFSEN

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

211,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336781
  • Stock #: 4873-40
  • VIN: WAURGBFR6DA001557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi S5 Premium Quattro - 6-Speed Manual, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bang & Olufsen, Power Memory Seat, Cold Air Intake, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Remote Entry, AUX and More. Odometer: 211,000 KM.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us At: (416) 766-6226

Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday: 11am - 4pm

 Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

