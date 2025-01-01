Menu
2013 Bentley Continental

84,263 KM

Details Description

$57,985

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Bentley Continental

GT | PREMIUM | LOADED

12913034

2013 Bentley Continental

GT | PREMIUM | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

Used
84,263KM
VIN SCBFT7ZA6DC082958

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 84,263 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!!
CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! BEAUTIFUL PREMIUM WOOD TRIMS THROUGHOUT THE INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, AIR SUSPENSION, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.


WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

