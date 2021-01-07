Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Bentley Continental

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2013 Bentley Continental

2013 Bentley Continental

COUPE MULLINER PKG TOURING PKG V8 ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Bentley Continental

COUPE MULLINER PKG TOURING PKG V8 ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6624980
  • Stock #: 83190
  • VIN: SCBFT7ZA8DC083190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Canadian Vehicle, Lots of Upgrade, Mulliner Package, Extended Range, Touring Specification w/ Veneer, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Contrast Stitching Interior, Heated Single Tone Hide Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Front Ventilation and Massage Seat, 20'' Mulliner Wheel, Full 3M Front End, All Wheel Drive, LED Light, and Much More!!!

 ***Multi-point inspection***

 

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

 Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

 

 Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

 

 Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

 

This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $999, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

 We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.

 

To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/

**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

 Our Indoor Showroom Located

 

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2011 Volkswagen Toua...
 167,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ferrari 458 Spy...
 75,000 KM
$198,900 + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory