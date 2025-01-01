$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 BMW 1 Series
128i
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAUP7C51DVP24525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي *RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS* $7,999+HST/LICENSING 2013 BMW 128i 2DR 3.0L *195,000KM* *DEALER MAINTAINED* Clean Title & CARFAX Available KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK, ON OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
2013 BMW 1 Series