Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>2013 BMW 3 Series AWD</span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733611244683_06168933560047263 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726612772093_3539353729903736 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter-Regular; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

146,683 KM

Details Description Features

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11998390

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Contact Seller

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,683KM
VIN WBA3B3C55DJ812407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,683 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 3 Series AWD

4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

 

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

Sport Mode
Comfort Mode

Interior

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front centre armrest w/storage
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Velour floor mats
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Folding rear centre armrest
Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
Front & rear door storage
Oil service interval

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
LED taillights & rear turn signals
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Brake energy regeneration
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna
HD Radio
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
hill descent control (HDC)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking

Additional Features

lights on
door unlock
Smoker's pkg
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light
Chrome trim highlight
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
dynamic brake control (DBC)
comfort open/close
Left & right exhaust w/chrome finisher
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
6.5 display
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X)
auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters
pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation
(8) programmable memory keys
4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive
rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in North York, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 175,143 KM $9,480 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte 4DR SDN AUTO SX for sale in North York, ON
2017 Kia Forte 4DR SDN AUTO SX 101,356 KM $14,480 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD 2.0L Turbo SX, FULLY LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2016 Kia Sorento AWD 2.0L Turbo SX, FULLY LOADED 174,636 KM $12,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Island Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series