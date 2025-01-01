Menu
We finance all types of credit. We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.  Auto Rev Inc. Auto Rev Inc. 4457B Chesswood Dr & 4459 Chesswood Dr Toronto, ON Toronto, ON M3J 2C2  T: (416)636-7776 T: (416)636-7776 EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com  Hours of Operation Hours of Operation Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM  SUNDAYS CLOSED

2013 BMW 3 Series

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 328i NO ACCIDENT,NEW TIMING BELT

12893249

2013 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 328i NO ACCIDENT,NEW TIMING BELT

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBADW3C5XDJ526481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2013 BMW 3 Series