2013 BMW 3 Series

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Luxury - LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Luxury - LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5469545
  • VIN: WBA3B3C51DF532275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified- Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=fr5lqzqo%2buO5ruPLcjA8irfNY0kUK%2bRH

 

 

2013 BMW 328i xDrive Luxury Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

All In Price: $14,950 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 77,000 KM

 

 

Features - Leather, Sunroof, Keyless, Push Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Bluetooth, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Auto Start/Stop Engine, Automatic Headlights, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

 

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

 

 

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

