2013 BMW 3 Series

123,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

123,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6615077
  • Stock #: 153620
  • VIN: WBA3B3C59DF530452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153620
  • Mileage 123,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 328i XDRIVE Fully Loaded
Mileage: 123600 k.m

* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* Backup Camera
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
