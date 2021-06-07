Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

151,452 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 7194674
  2. 7194674
  3. 7194674
  4. 7194674
  5. 7194674
  6. 7194674
  7. 7194674
  8. 7194674
  9. 7194674
  10. 7194674
  11. 7194674
  12. 7194674
  13. 7194674
  14. 7194674
  15. 7194674
  16. 7194674
  17. 7194674
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,452KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7194674
  • Stock #: CC82
  • VIN: WBA3B3C51DF533345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CC82
  • Mileage 151,452 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2007 Toyota Corolla CE
 69,002 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 99,029 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 1,294,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory