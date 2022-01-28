Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267838
  • Stock #: 153846
  • VIN: WBA3B3C58DF544620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153846
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW
3 Series Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline

This is a SALE Price: $18880 Actual Price $19998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
* SUNROOF
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. THE FINANCING FEE IS EXTRA.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
TEL: 4166617070 ( Reza )

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2014 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 101,000 KM
$29,480 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 117,000 KM
$39,480 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 80,000 KM
$32,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory