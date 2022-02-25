Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 6 Series

104,567 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 6 Series

2013 BMW 6 Series

650xi Convertible M-Sport NAVI 360Cam Clean Carfax Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 6 Series

650xi Convertible M-Sport NAVI 360Cam Clean Carfax Fully Loaded

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 8415240
  2. 8415240
  3. 8415240
  4. 8415240
  5. 8415240
  6. 8415240
  7. 8415240
  8. 8415240
  9. 8415240
  10. 8415240
  11. 8415240
  12. 8415240
  13. 8415240
  14. 8415240
  15. 8415240
  16. 8415240
  17. 8415240
  18. 8415240
  19. 8415240
  20. 8415240
  21. 8415240
  22. 8415240
  23. 8415240
  24. 8415240
  25. 8415240
  26. 8415240
  27. 8415240
  28. 8415240
  29. 8415240
  30. 8415240
  31. 8415240
  32. 8415240
  33. 8415240
  34. 8415240
  35. 8415240
  36. 8415240
  37. 8415240
  38. 8415240
  39. 8415240
  40. 8415240
  41. 8415240
  42. 8415240
  43. 8415240
  44. 8415240
  45. 8415240
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,567KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8415240
  • Stock #: X00832
  • VIN: WBAYP1C55DDX00832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # X00832
  • Mileage 104,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Bmw 6-Series 650i Cabriolet M-Sport xDrive, NAVI, 360 Back-Up Camera, Head-Up Display, Red Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Parking Distance Control (PDC), Heated Steering Wheel, Drive Mode (Eco, Comfort, Sport), Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Memory Seat, Traction Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Push Button Start, Paddle Shifters, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, USB/AUX Input, Comfort Access, Soft Top, Road Sign Detection, Auto Start/Stop Function. Clean Carfax. 

______________________________________

***Financing options*** Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Steering
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
Soft / Hard Top Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2018 Volvo XC90 T5 M...
 87,751 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T D...
 88,485 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 82,705 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory