<p>LOW KILOMETERS, MECHANICALLY SOUND, 2013 BMW 28i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PRISTINE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, 17 ALLOY RIMS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW  PRICE OF $11,999  TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2013 BMW X1

157,850 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X1

28i XDrive 4dr *LOW KMS*MINT*

2013 BMW X1

28i XDrive 4dr *LOW KMS*MINT*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C59DVR89786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,850 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, MECHANICALLY SOUND, 2013 BMW 28i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PRISTINE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, 17" ALLOY RIMS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW  PRICE OF $11,999  TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2013 BMW X1