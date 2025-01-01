$12,599+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X1
AWD 28i *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$12,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,740 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCLUDED*FINANCING AVAIL*
2013 BMW X1 2.8i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW MILEAGE UNIT RUST AND DAMAGE FREE!! PERFECT FIRST CAR OR FOR GETTING TO WORK AND HOME! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON RUBBER, FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, BMW IDRIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $12,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
