<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCLUDED*FINANCING AVAIL*</p><p> </p><p>2013 BMW X1 2.8i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW MILEAGE UNIT RUST AND DAMAGE FREE!! PERFECT FIRST CAR OR FOR GETTING TO WORK AND HOME! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON RUBBER, FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, BMW IDRIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $12,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2013 BMW X1

106,740 KM

$12,599

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X1

AWD 28i *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

2013 BMW X1

AWD 28i *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,740KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C57DVR85347

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,740 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCLUDED*FINANCING AVAIL*

 

2013 BMW X1 2.8i XDRIVE FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW MILEAGE UNIT RUST AND DAMAGE FREE!! PERFECT FIRST CAR OR FOR GETTING TO WORK AND HOME! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON RUBBER, FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, BMW IDRIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $12,599 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

