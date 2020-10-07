Menu
2013 BMW X1

161,014 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

28i AWD *CERTIFIED!*|RED LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|+

28i AWD *CERTIFIED!*|RED LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|+

Location

161,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6050013
  • Stock #: H4023B
  • VIN: WBAVL1C59DVR83874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,014 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING GORGEOUS RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MANUAL SHIFTING CAPABILITY WITH SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

