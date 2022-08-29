Menu
2013 BMW X1

0 KM

Details Description Features

$105,864

+ tax & licensing
$105,864

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2013 BMW X1

2013 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

2013 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$105,864

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9179149
  • Stock #: R86102
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54DVR86102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R86102
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Push Start Button, Wood Trim, Eco Stop/Start Function, Voice Command Recognition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Park Distance Control (PDC)


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $799 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION ** All vehicles Certification is included in the price ** 


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

