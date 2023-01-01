$14,495+ tax & licensing
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2013 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
192,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494687
- Stock #: A80C61
- VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0D07737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!!! **
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS WHITE METALLIC OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! IT COMES LOADED WITH; A NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL, PANORAMA GLASS ROOF, SUN PROTECTION GLAZING, SEAT ADJUSTMENT, ELECTRIC, WITH MEMORY, SEAT HEATING DRIVER/PASSENGER, HIFI SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, RAIN SENSOR, XENON LIGHT, AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION, STEERING WHEEL HEATER, COMFORT ACCESS, REVERSING CAMERA AND TOP VIEW 360, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, ROOF RAILS ALUMINIUM SATINATED MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable; if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
