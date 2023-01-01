Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

192,000 KM

Details Description

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10494687
  2. 10494687
  3. 10494687
  4. 10494687
  5. 10494687
  6. 10494687
  7. 10494687
  8. 10494687
  9. 10494687
  10. 10494687
  11. 10494687
  12. 10494687
  13. 10494687
  14. 10494687
  15. 10494687
  16. 10494687
  17. 10494687
  18. 10494687
  19. 10494687
  20. 10494687
  21. 10494687
  22. 10494687
  23. 10494687
  24. 10494687
  25. 10494687
  26. 10494687
  27. 10494687
  28. 10494687
  29. 10494687
  30. 10494687
  31. 10494687
  32. 10494687
  33. 10494687
  34. 10494687
  35. 10494687
  36. 10494687
  37. 10494687
  38. 10494687
  39. 10494687
  40. 10494687
  41. 10494687
  42. 10494687
  43. 10494687
  44. 10494687
  45. 10494687
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494687
  • Stock #: A80C61
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0D07737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!!! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS WHITE METALLIC OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! IT COMES LOADED WITH; A NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL, PANORAMA GLASS ROOF, SUN PROTECTION GLAZING, SEAT ADJUSTMENT, ELECTRIC, WITH MEMORY, SEAT HEATING DRIVER/PASSENGER, HIFI SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, RAIN SENSOR, XENON LIGHT, AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION, STEERING WHEEL HEATER, COMFORT ACCESS, REVERSING CAMERA AND TOP VIEW 360, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, ROOF RAILS ALUMINIUM SATINATED MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable; if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 109,629 KM
$19,785 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 EXECUTIV...
 135,991 KM
$44,985 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 95,068 KM
$36,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory