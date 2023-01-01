$12,880+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3
AWD 4dr SUV
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10548642
- VIN: 5UXWX9C50D0A16921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154183
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
