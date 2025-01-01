Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 BMW X3 28i for sale in North York, ON

2013 BMW X3

221,492 KM

Details Features

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW X3

28i

Watch This Vehicle
12775181

2013 BMW X3

28i

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1752961295
  2. 1752961294
  3. 1752961295
  4. 1752961295
  5. 1752961295
  6. 1752961295
  7. 1752961295
  8. 1752961295
  9. 1752961295
  10. 1752961295
  11. 1752961295
  12. 1752961295
  13. 1752961295
  14. 1752961295
  15. 1752961295
  16. 1752961296
  17. 1752961296
  18. 1752961296
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,492KM
VIN 5UXWX9C53D0A08151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 111980
  • Mileage 221,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in North York, ON
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 196,989 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in North York, ON
2020 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 60,122 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 247,265 KM $4,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 BMW X3