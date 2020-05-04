Menu
2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i Nav Pan Roof park assist

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i Nav Pan Roof park assist

Lecos Auto Sales - Milford

15 Milford Ave, North York, ON M6M 2W1

877-643-5267

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,221KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4965273
  • Stock #: A10382
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C5XD0A10382
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

**This vehicle is located at the 15 Milford Ave. location**. Keyless entry push start navigation panoramic roof duel zone climate control heated leather steering wheel tilt cruise power windows power door locks power mirrors power seat steering wheel controls automatic headlamps Bluetooth hands-free park assist manual included auxiliary USB input heated seats

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Milford Ave, North York, ON M6M 2W1

