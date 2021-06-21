Menu
2013 BMW X3

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7480170
  • Stock #: 153729
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C51D0D06147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153729
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW
X3 AWD 4dr 28i Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline

*SUNROOF
*Back Up Camera
*BACKUP SENSOR
*LEATHER
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )


Actual pictures are provided


All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***


AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
