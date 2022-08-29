2013 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9275326

9275326 VIN: 5uxwx9c50d0a10522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.