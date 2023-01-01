2013 BMW X3

$16,844 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9992369

9992369 Stock #: D08073

D08073 VIN: 5UXWX9C58D0D08073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D08073

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Rear View Camera Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.