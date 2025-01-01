Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 BMW X6 35i for sale in North York, ON

2013 BMW X6

183,340 KM

Details Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW X6

35i

Watch This Vehicle
12918089

2013 BMW X6

35i

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1756467175
  2. 1756467175
  3. 1756467175
  4. 1756467175
  5. 1756467175
  6. 1756467175
  7. 1756467175
  8. 1756467175
  9. 1756467175
  10. 1756467175
  11. 1756467175
  12. 1756467175
  13. 1756467175
  14. 1756467175
  15. 1756467175
  16. 1756467175
  17. 1756467175
  18. 1756467175
Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,340KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXFG2C58DL785363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2013 Chrysler 300 Touring for sale in North York, ON
2013 Chrysler 300 Touring 328,659 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 211,940 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-tech for sale in North York, ON
2017 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 101,530 KM $14,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 BMW X6