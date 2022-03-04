$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2013 BMW Z1
2013 BMW Z1
28i
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,499KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8429565
- VIN: 2c4rdgbgxdr790272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,499 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4