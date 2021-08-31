Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Buick Enclave

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Enclave

2013 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Leather

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 7866261
  2. 7866261
  3. 7866261
  4. 7866261
  5. 7866261
  6. 7866261
  7. 7866261
  8. 7866261
  9. 7866261
  10. 7866261
  11. 7866261
  12. 7866261
  13. 7866261
  14. 7866261
  15. 7866261
  16. 7866261
  17. 7866261
  18. 7866261
  19. 7866261
  20. 7866261
  21. 7866261
  22. 7866261
  23. 7866261
  24. 7866261
  25. 7866261
Contact Seller

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7866261
  • Stock #: 153789
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD8DJ152119

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153789
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Buick
Enclave AWD 4dr Leather Automatic 3.6L 6-Cyl Gasoline
*NAVIGATION
*Sunroof
*HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
*MEMORY SEAT
*BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned



Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 43,000 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave A...
 182,000 KM
$13,488 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 4d...
 60,965 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory