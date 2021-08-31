2013 Cadillac ATS

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7985160

7985160 Stock #: 0721

0721 VIN: 1G6AL5SX0D0150721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

