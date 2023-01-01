Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2013 Chevy cruz</div><div>automatic </div><div>ac</div><div>low km</div><div>36 days bumper to bumper warranty </div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>$7950 plus hst</div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

100,253 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1701020501
  2. 1701020501
  3. 1701020501
  4. 1701020501
  5. 1701020501
  6. 1701020501
  7. 1701020501
  8. 1701020501
  9. 1701020501
  10. 1701020501
  11. 1701020501
  12. 1701020501
  13. 1701020501
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,253KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB1D7318829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevy cruzautomatic aclow km36 days bumper to bumper warranty certify no extra charge$7950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX 208,523 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 0 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Civic Touring 0 KM $10,850 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze