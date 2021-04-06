2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$3,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6969470

6969470 VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7178897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 257,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

