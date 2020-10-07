Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

280,000 KM

Details Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-980-9855

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-980-9855

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6002796
  • VIN: 2GNFLPE30D6318797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2011 Hyundai Sonata GL
 207,000 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 28i
 224,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 30i
 181,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-980-XXXX

(click to show)

647-980-9855

Quick Links
Directions Inventory