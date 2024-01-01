$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,690KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBGXDR543222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7520
- Mileage 173,690 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, black color with 173,000km (STK#7520) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, black color with 173,000km (STK#7520) This vehicle was $10990 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Automatic hazard warning lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2016 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~ 151,431 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door COOPER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!! 195,049 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 175,098 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan