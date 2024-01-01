$7,699+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$7,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 182,900 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE*CASH DEALS WELCOMED*
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE VAN WITH A CLEAN BODY AND SMOOTH ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH STOW N GO SEATING, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUXILIARY MUSIC CAPABILITIES AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $7,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE, CASH DEALS PREFERRED! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COP OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
