<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE*CASH DEALS WELCOMED*</p><p>2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE VAN WITH A CLEAN BODY AND SMOOTH ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH STOW N GO SEATING, 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUXILIARY MUSIC CAPABILITIES AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $7,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE, CASH DEALS PREFERRED! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COP OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904  </p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

182,900 KM

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

12026455

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR609883

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,900 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE*CASH DEALS WELCOMED*

2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE VAN WITH A CLEAN BODY AND SMOOTH ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH STOW N GO SEATING, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUXILIARY MUSIC CAPABILITIES AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $7,699 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE, CASH DEALS PREFERRED! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COP OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Automatic High Beams

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan