$9,899+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*ONE OWNER*LOADED*
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*ONE OWNER*LOADED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$9,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 130,875 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*BRAND NEW BRAKES*STOW N GO*WARRANTY INCLUDED*
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PACKAGE STOW N GO FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE 7 SEATER LOADED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 18" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, 2nd ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS PREFERRED! ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
TO REQUEST THE FREE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904