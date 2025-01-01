Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*BRAND NEW BRAKES*STOW N GO*WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PACKAGE STOW N GO FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE 7 SEATER LOADED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 18 UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, 2nd ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS PREFERRED! ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p>TO REQUEST THE FREE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,875 KM

Details Description Features

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*ONE OWNER*LOADED*

Watch This Vehicle
12734973

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *SAFETY INCL*ONE OWNER*LOADED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR751280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,875 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS*BRAND NEW BRAKES*STOW N GO*WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT PACKAGE STOW N GO FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE 7 SEATER LOADED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 18" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS WITH CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, STOW N GO CAPABILITIES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, 2nd ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS PREFERRED! ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

TO REQUEST THE FREE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

