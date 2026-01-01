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<p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p><p>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p><p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p><p> </p><p>*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst will include:</p><p>•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)</p><p>•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating</p><p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p><p>•Professional In & Out Detailing</p><p> </p><p>$4,499+HST/LICENSING</p><p> </p><p>*7 SEATS*</p><p>*AC COLD*</p><p>*BACKUP CAM*</p><p> </p><p>RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST</p><p> </p><p>2013 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L V6</p><p> </p><p>258,000KM</p><p> </p><p>DEALER MAINTAINED</p><p>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</p><p> </p><p>(647)685-3345</p><p>John Taraboulsi</p><p>#24</p><p>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</p><p>TORONTO, ON</p><p><a href=HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM>HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</a></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14518852.825878563?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33459

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 14518852.825878563?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  2. 14518852.825878560?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  3. 14518852.825878545?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  4. 14518852.825878554?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  5. 14518852.825878557?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  6. 14518852.825878536?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  7. 14518852.825878533?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  8. 14518852.825878530?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
  9. 14518852.825878542?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33459
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
258,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0DR665460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL

ON PARLE FRANÇAIS

إحنا بنتكلم عربي

 

*1 YEAR ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst will include:

•New Brakes (Front/Rear Pads & Rotors)

•Underbody Rustproof Protection Coating

•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change

•Professional In & Out Detailing

 

$4,499+HST/LICENSING

 

*7 SEATS*

*AC COLD*

*BACKUP CAM*

 

RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS & NO RUST

 

2013 DODGE CARAVAN SXT 3.6L V6

 

258,000KM

 

DEALER MAINTAINED

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

 

(647)685-3345

John Taraboulsi

#24

4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2

TORONTO, ON

HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan