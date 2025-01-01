2013 Dodge Journey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- All prices are plus HST </span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- Licensing fees $59 </span></span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 </span></p>

2013 Dodge Journey

247,508 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Watch This Vehicle
12735081

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1752075521
  2. 1752075521
  3. 1752075521
  4. 1752075521
  5. 1752075521
  6. 1752075521
  7. 1752075521
  8. 1752075521
  9. 1752075521
  10. 1752075521
  11. 1752075521
  12. 1752075521
  13. 1752075521
  14. 1752075521
  15. 1752075521
  16. 1752075521
  17. 1752075521
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,508KM
VIN 3C4PDDEG3DT724841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9096666
  • Mileage 247,508 KM

Vehicle Description

--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in North York, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 255,275 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye for sale in North York, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye 247,508 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX Tech pkg for sale in North York, ON
2012 Acura MDX Tech pkg 0 $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Dodge Journey