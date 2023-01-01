Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

259,673 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

259,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9834593
  • Stock #: 5525
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXDT656235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5525
  • Mileage 259,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, your trusted used car dealership. We are excited to offer a 2013 Dodge Journey EXPRESS, in a pristine white color with 259,000km on the odometer. This SUV is a versatile and spacious family vehicle that has been well-maintained and is ready for a new owner.

This Dodge Journey EXPRESS is equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It also features a range of safety and comfort options, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, and more. The VIN decoding also reveals that this vehicle has an impressive safety rating and offers plenty of interior space for passengers and cargo.

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.28 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Footwell lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
16.5 STEERING RATIO
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

