Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Econoline

191,990 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

  1. 1649988984
  2. 1649988984
  3. 1649988984
  4. 1649988984
  5. 1649988984
  6. 1649988984
  7. 1649988984
  8. 1649988984
  9. 1649988984
  10. 1649988984
  11. 1649988984
  12. 1649988984
  13. 1649988984
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,990KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464887
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW2DDA31829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 191,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford E-250 
GREAT CARGO VAN
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
SAFETY $799

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2010 Ford Escape
226,410 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

416-737-XXXX

(click to show)

416-737-0852

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory