2013 Ford Econoline

96,000 KM

$20,880

+ tax & licensing
$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-150 Commercial

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9216064
  • Stock #: 153985
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW8DDB16474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 Commercial Automatic 4.6L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel
Clean Carfax, Low km
This is a Financing price: $20880 Actual Price is $22498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive. call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )




AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, M3J 1N6
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

