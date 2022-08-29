2013 Ford Econoline

$23,680 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9311416

9311416 Stock #: 154003

154003 VIN: 1FTNE1EW8DDB16488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.