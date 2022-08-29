$23,680+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van E-150 Commercial
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$23,680
- Listing ID: 9311416
- Stock #: 154003
- VIN: 1FTNE1EW8DDB16488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 Commercial Automatic 4.6L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel
Clean Carfax, Low km
This is a Financing price: $23680 Actual Price is $25498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
Vehicle Features
