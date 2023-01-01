Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

192,000 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

192,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9552208
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW5DDA73086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

