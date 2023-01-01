$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2013 Ford Econoline
2013 Ford Econoline
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
192,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9552208
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW5DDA73086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carview Motors
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7