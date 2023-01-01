2013 Ford Escape

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 5 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10078302

10078302 Stock #: 6199

6199 VIN: 1FMCU9G99DUD43507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6199

Mileage 128,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 3.51 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome window trim Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Keypad Entry digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Driver knee airbags Dual Tip Exhaust Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Dual speed rear wiper Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SYNC INFOTAINMENT WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS 17.4 STEERING RATIO FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

