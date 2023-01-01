$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
112,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10446711
- VIN: 1FMCU0H97DUA75616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,271 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Ford Escape SE, black color with 112,000km (STK#6550) This vehicle was $15490 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.21 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Dual speed rear wiper
Multi-function display
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
17.4 STEERING RATIO
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM
FRONT VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
