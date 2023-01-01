2013 Ford Escape

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 2 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446711

10446711 Stock #: 6550

6550 VIN: 1FMCU0H97DUA75616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,271 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 3.21 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Dual front air conditioning zones Exterior Chrome window trim Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Keypad Entry digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Driver knee airbags Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Premium leather upholstery Dual speed rear wiper Multi-function display Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SYNC INFOTAINMENT WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS 9 TOTAL SPEAKERS ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS 17.4 STEERING RATIO FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW AUXILIARY AUDIO/VIDEO INPUT VIDEO SYSTEM FRONT VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS

