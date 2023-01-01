Menu
Leather*Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera.

2013 Ford Escape

149,000 KM

$11,880

$11,880 + tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SEL

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SEL

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$11,880

$11,880 + taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H94DUC64809

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
$11,880

$11,880 + taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2013 Ford Escape