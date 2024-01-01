Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*CERTIFIED NO RUST!!*</p><p>2013 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK LOADED WITH PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, SYNC SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALL THE TIME AWD SYSTEM, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,299 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2013 Ford Escape

179,250 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1729037602
  2. 1729037602
  3. 1729037603
  4. 1729037603
  5. 1729037603
  6. 1729037602
  7. 1729037603
  8. 1729037603
  9. 1729037603
  10. 1729037603
  11. 1729037603
  12. 1729037603
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX3DUA22125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED NO RUST!!*

2013 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK LOADED WITH PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, SYNC SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALL THE TIME AWD SYSTEM, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,299 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* 187,850 KM $17,799 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Juke SV FWD Man *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in North York, ON
2014 Nissan Juke SV FWD Man *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS* 149,780 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Premium 5Dr HB Man *CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Premium 5Dr HB Man *CERTIFIED* 148,360 KM $17,399 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape