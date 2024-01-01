$8,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*
2013 Ford Escape
SE AWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED NO RUST!!*
2013 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK LOADED WITH PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, SYNC SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALL THE TIME AWD SYSTEM, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $8,299 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904