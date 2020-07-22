Menu
2013 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - HEATED SEATS|2XRIM&TIRES|FULLY CERTIFIED

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - HEATED SEATS|2XRIM&TIRES|FULLY CERTIFIED

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5635743
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G98DUD20090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

2013 Ford Escape SE AWD EcoBoost Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

2 Set of Rims and Tires, All Season and Winter Tires Both On Alloys

 

 

All In Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 150,000 KM

 

 

Features - Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

