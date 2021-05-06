Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SELNAVI,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,ALL SERVICE RECO

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SELNAVI,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,ALL SERVICE RECO

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7077589
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H91DUB57636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013  FORD ESCAPE SEL,ALL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT.4WDVERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDERS, 2.0L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE,CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS,4WD,PANO ROOF ECO BOOSTTHIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED.FOR 495 $ ,SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776 WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCKWe finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. AUTO REV                   4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COMWEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PMCLOSED on SundaysDear auto rev Inc guest We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding  Auto rev inc  

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. AUTO REV                   4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COMWEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PMCLOSED on SundaysDear auto rev Inc guest We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding  Auto rev inc  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2011 Toyota Venza 4 ...
 223,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz M...
 123,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge SEL M...
 135,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory