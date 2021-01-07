2013 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
416-667-0222
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
7 PASSENGERS
**PURCHASE ONLINE FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME** SIMPLY CHOOSE A VEHICLE AND WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE CLEANED AND SANITIZED RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR WITHIN A 200KM AREA OF OUR DEALERSHIP !! 3 DAYS OR 300 KMS EXCHANGE OR RETURN WARRANTY SOME CONDITION APPLY CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.. STAY SAFE..
**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!
OVER 140 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE.
CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.
REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Our vehicles pass an inspection from 3rd party when we buy them to insure vehicle is in great condition.
WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1