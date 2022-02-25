2013 Ford Explorer

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8445660

8445660 Stock #: 7839

7839 VIN: 1FM5K7D83DGA27839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

