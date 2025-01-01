Menu
<p>CLEAN TITLE</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>SUPER CRW CAB 4*4 XLT</p><p>FULLY CERTIFIED </p><p>UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE </p><p>FINANACE AVAILABLE </p>

2013 Ford F-150

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

13047320

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DFD12047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE

NO ACCIDENT

SUPER CRW CAB 4*4 XLT

FULLY CERTIFIED 

UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE 

FINANACE AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2013 Ford F-150