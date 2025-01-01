$13,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DFD12047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE
NO ACCIDENT
SUPER CRW CAB 4*4 XLT
FULLY CERTIFIED
UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE
FINANACE AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Auto Collection
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 193,000 KM $11,750 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES 140,000 KM $15,450 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 189,000 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Email Best Auto Collection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(437) 422-XXXX(click to show)
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Best Auto Collection
(437) 422-9465
2013 Ford F-150