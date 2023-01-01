2013 Ford Focus

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10138563

10138563 Stock #: 8831

8831 VIN: 1FADP3F24DL298831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

